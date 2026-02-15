ECZ DISTANCES ITSELF FROM ALLEGED PREMATURE CAMPAIGNS AHEAD OF AUGUST ELECTIONS





By Justina Matandiko



The Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ– has distanced itself from alleged campaign activities taking place ahead of the August 2026 general elections.





ECZ Commissioner Major General Vincent Mukanda (Retired) says the commission has already published its electoral roadmap, which clearly outlines when campaigns will begin and end and is not aware of any political party or individual officially conducting campaigns.





Major General Mukanda has told Phoenix News that the official campaign period will only run within a three-month window which will publicly be announced at the appropriate time.





He has explained that any alleged campaigning taking place now falls outside the legally recognized campaign period and is therefore not under the Commission’s mandate.





Major General Mukanda added that gatherings held outside the prescribed period require police clearance in line with the Public Order Act, making unauthorized meetings or activities a matter for law enforcement agencies.





His comment comes in the wake of reports indicating that aspiring candidates in various parts of the country have been seen campaigning openly, handing out branded materials, and using foundations to sell themselves to the electorate.



PHOENIX NEWS