ECZ has only about 75 days in which to conduct election in Chawama

Hon Binwell Mpundu writes:

LET’S S SEE HOW THE ECZ WILL HANDLE THIS.



If the motivation for the Nullification of the Chawama seat is to have a bye election at all costs then the ECZ has only about 75 days in which conduct that election because beyond the 12th of February there can not be a bye election according to the constitution.





If time will not be on the side of the ECZ and the UPND the question is why would you nullify a seat and let it remain vacant instead of allowing Tasila as per the recommendation of the Privileges committee to be attending parliamentary business and thereby representing her constituants virtually.





This subject is technical dear friends. For the praise singers please wait the CDF discussion.



