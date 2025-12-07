ECZ has released the 2026 Provisional Voters Register, showing a total of 8,861,918 registered voters. Lusaka, Copperbelt, Eastern, and Southern Provinces each recorded over one million voters.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has released the final provisional statistics for the 2025 mass voter registration, confirming that 1,615,922 new voters were captured during the exercise, amounting to 46% of the national target of 3.5 million.

ECZ Chairperson, Mwangala Zaloumis, says the newly registered voters bring the provisional national voter total to 8,861,918 countrywide, marking a key milestone ahead of the 2026 General Election.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Ms Zaloumis described the development as a significant point in the country’s electoral calendar, as the provisional figures reflect a collective national effort undertaken between 2022 and 2025 to ensure wider inclusion of eligible citizens.

“This process has been a major national undertaking, and the provisional register we present today represents the combined efforts of thousands of officers, stakeholders and citizens across all ten provinces,” she said.

Ms Zaloumis further emphasised that all figures remain provisional and will go through a rigorous verification process ahead of the public inspection of the register in 2026.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro, noted that gender distribution during the mass exercise stood at 766,742 males and 849,180 females, with provinces such as Western, Southern, and Muchinga recording the strongest performance relative to targets.

Mr Kasaro also revealed that 1,832,368 updates, including transfers and replacements of voter’s cards were processed during the mass registration period.

Zanis