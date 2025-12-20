ECZ MEETS YOUTHS OF CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY AHEAD OF THE PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) hosted a youth engagement meeting with youths from Chawama Constituency under the theme, “Youth Participation in the Electoral Process.”





The meeting aimed to empower youth to engage in constructive discussions on the electoral process, create a safe environment for addressing the causes of violence, and work together on initiatives to prevent violence during elections.





Assistant Lusaka District Electoral Officer (A-DEO), Mr. Victor Kagoli, emphasized that young people are not merely participants in elections; they are decision-makers, advocates, and architects of a brighter future. We no longer regard youth as tomorrow’s leaders, because tomorrow is already here. This is why the Commission has been intentional in implementing policies that empower young people at every stage of the electoral process.





During a presentation delivered by the Human Rights Commission, Mr. Mweelwa Muleya highlighted the fundamental rights that participants hold within the electoral process. He underscored the importance of safeguarding these rights as a cornerstone of democratic governance, emphasizing that every eligible citizen must be empowered to engage freely, fairly, and meaningfully in shaping the nation’s future.





The polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours on Thursday, 15th December, 2025.