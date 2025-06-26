ECZ MOVES TO CORRECT BALLOT ERROR AHEAD OF LUMEZI BY-ELECTION



June 25, 2025



LUSAKA – The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has taken swift action to address a critical error discovered on the ballot papers for the Lumezi Parliamentary by-election, scheduled for Thursday, 26th June 2025.





The Commission confirmed the omission of one candidate’s surname from the initial ballot design, a development that sparked concern among political stakeholders and the general public.





In a statement issued this afternoon at the head office, ECZ announced that the affected ballot papers had been reprinted in compliance with the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016. “This matter is being treated with the utmost urgency and seriousness,” said Chief Electoral Officer Mr. Kasaro.





The reprinted ballots arrived the same day at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport aboard an Emirates flight and were immediately dispatched to Lumezi District.



Stakeholders, including political parties and candidates, were encouraged to witness both the arrival and the verification of the new ballots to ensure transparency and public confidence. The Commission emphasized that the voting process would proceed as planned.





Mr. Kasaro added, “We reassure all stakeholders of our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and the integrity of the electoral process.”





The ECZ has launched a full internal review to determine the cause of the omission and implement corrective measures to prevent similar errors in future elections.





Despite the setback, the Commission expressed gratitude for the continued cooperation of all electoral participants.





The Lumezi by-election has drawn national attention, and the Commission’s response is seen as a crucial test of its ability to manage electoral integrity under pressure.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM