ECZ PROPOSES ROMA AND MAKENI CONSTITUENCIES IN LUSAKA



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has proposed the creation of two new constituencies in Lusaka as part of the ongoing delimitation exercise.





Under the proposal, Roma Constituency will be carved out of Mandevu, while Makeni Constituency will be created from Kanyama.





The move forms part of a nationwide plan to increase constituency-based seats in the National Assembly.



Speaking during the district delimitation sitting, District Electoral Officer Liftery Ndaba urged stakeholders to provide constructive input to ensure the proposed changes reflect the needs of residents.





Stakeholders present at the meeting welcomed the opportunity to make submissions on the proposed boundaries.