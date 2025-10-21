ECZ REGISTERS 200,080 VOTERS IN PHASE ONE OF MASS REGISTRATION





THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that a total of 200,080 voters have been registered as of October 16, 2025, under Phase One of the mass voter registration exercise.





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Brown Kasaro, said out of the total registered voters, 95,907 are new voters, comprising 43,987 males and 51,920 females.





Mr. Kasaro disclosed that the Copperbelt Province recorded the highest number of new voters at 16,550, followed by Luapula Province with 14,106, while Muchinga Province registered the lowest number at 3,990.





He further revealed that the Commission has published detailed deployment plans indicating registration centres open in each phase to help members of the public easily identify where and when voter registration is taking place.





“All districts have been directed to share these deployment plans widely through council platforms, churches, markets, and other strategic community spaces,” said Mr. Kasaro in a statement issued to RCV News in Lusaka today.





Mr. Kasaro added that this approach aims to ensure that even citizens in remote communities can access timely information on voter registration centres and schedules.





He also announced that the Commission has distributed over 2,000 voter registration kits and generator sets across the country to support the ongoing exercise.





Mr. Kasaro emphasised that this equipment is essential to ensure smooth registration, especially in areas with limited or no access to electricity.



RCV