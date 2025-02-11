Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;
“Yes we pay youth groups and the media prior to by-elections”-ECZ
In my article; “Deep Lessons from Petauke -When the Will of the People cannot be Bought or Subverted”, I accused among others, the Electoral Commission of Zambia of engaging in electoral mischief and misconduct citing payments they make to youth groupings and the media prior to the by-elections. I also condemned the voter registration exercise conducted by ECZ during this period designed, in my view, to literally allow non-voters to participate in elections.
Below is the ECZ Response;
ECZ RESPONDS TO EMERGING ISSUES IN THE PETAUKE BY-ELECTION
The Electoral Commission of wishes to respond to assertions attributed to Mr
Emmanuel Mwamba’s article titled “Deep Lessons from Petauke -When the Will of
the People cannot be Bought or Subverted”
1. Allegations of sponsored youth groups and paid for media
●The Commission has always held one-day youth conferences whenever there
is a by-election for Mayor/ Council Chairperson and National Assembly, as part
of its broader stakeholder engagement efforts.
These conferences bring together youth representatives from various political parties, civil society organizations, and religious institutions, among others.
For instance in 2020 during the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe Constituency
Parliamentary by-elections, the Commission held youth conferences in both constituencies.
Further, a youth conference was held in Petauke in 2021 during Kaumbwe Parliamentary election.
In light of this established practice, the convening of youth meetings in this
manner does not constitute sponsorship but rather serves as a platform for engagement and dialogue thereby enhancing compliance with the electoral code of conduct.
● In addition, the Commission wishes to state that the role of the media in the electoral process cannot be over emphasized. It is important to note that whenever the Commission conducts a parliamentary by-election, it has traditionally covered the costs of candidate interviews on national and local radio stations.
This initiative provides all participating candidates with an equal opportunity to present their manifestos to the public. In addition, he presence of the media in the conduct of by-elections, ensures that members of the public are kept informed on all electoral activities.
The Commission collaborates with both public and private media to ensure
comprehensive coverage of electoral activities. This practice has been
consistently upheld over the years to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.
Emmanuel Mwamba is doing a brilliant job as national spokesman. He is exposing all the dirt and illegal activities going on.
Vote like they do in Southern province.
Vote wisely in 2026.
He’s just a national spokesidiot not anything else Indigo Tyrol and your Defunct TuPF criminals
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
But Mwamba how do you feel when every time you just have to bring unnecessary issues. Why can’t you give chance to the people think of other tangible things that can help them in their day to day living. Every time it is only evil out of your mouth surely! if that is the way the dark kingdom operates, then knowingly let them that are in the light be at peace with one another as for you remain in your dark kingdom where you are limited forever. It is just too much of you.
If UPND had won the Petauke Central seat you could have been all over with your fake pasitaaar (not Pastor..aaaanh! aaaanh ) Raphael nakachinda and the big snake ECL, now that Peter chanda another monistor pasitaaar”s new congres party has won, still, you are not satisfied but you are at it again creating unnecessary stories, tiktok, tiktok, problems. Why do you behave like This? Are you really normal? Or it is because you are used to what you are just brining out since it is in your defunct PIEFU DNA. Surely! Iwe mwambaaaaaa!!! i have never seen such a confusef human being without shame of the bad things he always do. never.
It is just too much of you.