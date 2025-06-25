ECZ says it has reprinted the Lumezi by-election ballot papers following the accidental omission of a candidate’s name



ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA



Elections House,

Haile Selassie Avenue,

PO Box 50274,

LUSAKA.

25th June, 2025



PRESS RELEASE

(For immediate release)

UPDATE ON THE BALLOT PAPERS FOR LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) refers to its public statement issued yesterday, Tuesday, 24th June, 2025, regarding an omission of one of the participating candidate’s surname on the ballot papers for the Lumezi Parliamentary by-election.





The Commission took immediate remedial steps in line with the established legal provisions.





Accordingly, the ballot papers have since been reprinted in order to facilitate a free and fair election, and to ensure that the design of the ballot paper complies with Sections 51 and 52 of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016, and Regulation 27(2) of the Electoral Process (General) Regulations, 2016.





The reprinted ballot papers will arrive in the country today, Wednesday, 25th June 2025, at 14:30 hours aboard an Emirates flight via Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. Political parties and other stakeholders are encouraged to go and witness the arrival of the ballot papers.





In view of the limited time, the ballot papers will immediately be transported to Lumezi District, where they will be received and verified by all participating political parties/ candidates and other stakeholders before being distributed to the respective polling stations.





The Commission, therefore, wishes to confirm that voting in the Lumezi Parliamentary by-election will proceed as scheduled on Thursday, 26th June 2025.





The Commission takes this opportunity to reassure all stakeholders and the general public of its unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and the integrity of the electoral process.



The Commission further commends the stakeholders for their continued cooperation and constructive engagement throughout this process.



Brown Kasaro

Chief Electoral Officer

For/The CommissionELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA