ECZ SAYS ONLY TWO PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANTS HAVE PAID K100,000 NOMINATION FEE SO FAR





By Chamuka Shalubala



The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- says only two presidential aspirants have so far paid the K100,000 nomination fee required ahead of this year’s general elections.





Last week, the Commission held a consultative meeting with over 30 presidential aspirants to update political parties on key issues relating to the August polls





Meanwhile, the ECZ has set 29th April 2026 as the deadline for aspiring presidential candidates to pay the required nomination fees.





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Brown Kasaro has confirmed to Phoenix News that so far only the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia-UPPZ and the Development People’s Party have paid the fees.





Mr. Kasaro says the Commission’s Finance Department will continue verifying payments as they are made by candidates.



PHOENIX NEWS