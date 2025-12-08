ECZ TO FEATURE CANDIDATE PHOTOS ON 2026 EXAM REGISTERS, CERTIFICATES



THE Examinations Council of Zambia is implementing new security measures for the 2026 examinations, most notably requiring candidates’ images to be included on both examination registers and certificates to curb impersonation and other malpractices.





ECZ Executive Director Dr. Michael Chilala announced the changes during a media briefing emphasising that including candidate images is a critical security aspect of the registration process, particularly targeting General Certificate of Education candidates.





The Council is also introducing a parental verification process for the Online Candidate Registration System to reduce frequent requests for name amendments. Under this measure, parents’ details will be captured, and they will be required to verify candidate details before registration is confirmed. Dr. Chilala noted that this shifts responsibility to the family to ensure the accuracy of details, thereby reducing errors and the need for subsequent amendments.





Furthermore, for Primary School Leaving Examination candidates, a birth certificate or birth record is now required during registration, a move intended to enhance the registration process and prevent potential disputes, although this requirement is not compulsory at present.





These proactive steps by the ECZ are designed to significantly enhance the integrity and credibility of the entire examination process.



M&D