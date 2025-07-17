ECZ Warns Against Use of Campaign Materials from Non-Participating Parties



By Sharon Siame



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the use of campaign materials from non-participating parties is illegal and against the electoral process.





ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis says only campaign materials depicting symbols, colors, and images of participating parties and candidates are allowed.





Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, Ms. Zaloumis explained that campaign materials include party or candidate manifestos, advertisements, billboards, posters, T-shirts, clothing, or other items displaying party colors or symbols.





Additionally, the ECZ Chairperson addressed concerns regarding voter registration, stating that the ECZ has used Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) technology since 2006.





She dismissed allegations that the system is new or suspicious, highlighting its consistent use in preparing voter registers for the 2006, 2011, 2015, and 2021 general elections, as well as the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise in 30 districts.





Ms. Zaloumis stated that the allegations leveled against the Commission regarding the matter are baseless, misguided, and unfounded.



