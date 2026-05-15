ECZ WARNS INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES AGAINST UNAUTHORIZED SYMBOLS AND NICKNAMES



By Morgan Chomba,



Mufulira District Electoral Officer Chisanga Kasonde Musongole has warned that independent candidates will not be allowed to use nicknames or symbols that are not prescribed by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) during the 2026 General Elections





Speaking during a briefing meeting held at Mufulira Civic Centre and attended by more than 50 aspiring candidates, Mrs. Musongole announced that the nomination period has been revised from the earlier scheduled dates to 25 May through 27 May 2026.





She further urged aspiring candidates to adequately prepare for the nomination process and ensure full compliance with electoral guidelines set by the commission.





Meanwhile, some independent candidates expressed dissatisfaction with the ECZ directive regarding the use of nicknames and symbols.





Campaigns are expected to officially commence on 29 May 2026.



Mafken News.