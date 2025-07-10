ECZ WILL NOT CONDONE MISCONDUCT FROM POLITICAL PARTIES



Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis has warned that the Commission will not condone misconduct from political parties taking part in the Kashiba Ward By-Election in Mpongwe District in the Copperbelt Province.





Ms Zaloumis says the Commission will not hesitate to disqualify candidates exhibiting misconduct in the by-elections.





ZANIS reports that the Chairperson was speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Chiefteness Lesa of the Lamba people in Mpongwe District.





The Kashiba Ward By-Election is scheduled to take place on August 7, 2025, following the demise of Councilor Jesper Ngwejie.





Meanwhile, Ms Zaloumis has assured the traditional leadership in Mpongwe of peaceful and fair polls.





She said the commission will ensure that orderly and peaceful elections are conducted through collaboration with various stakeholders, such as the Zambia Police Service.





And Chieftainess Lesa urged the electorate in Kashiba Ward to elect a credible candidate.





The traditional leader further commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for successfully conducting elections in the district.



Zanis