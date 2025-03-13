Mathematical Magic or Electoral Manipulation – Lungu

………. ECZ’s 10.5 Million Voter Target Sparks Outrage



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has come under intense scrutiny following its bold announcement to register 10.5 million voters ahead of the 2026 general elections a target critics are calling mathematically impossible and politically suspicious.



In a fiery statement, veteran politician Muhabi Lungu has sounded the alarm, accusing the ECZ of attempting to inflate voter numbers in what he described as a “brazen and dangerous scheme” that could fatally undermine Zambia’s fragile democracy.





According to Lungu, historical data paints a clear and consistent pattern: since 1991, the percentage of registered voters has never crossed 42% of the total population. In fact, the average across the past nine presidential elections stands at a modest 34.11%, with even the record-breaking 2016 voter roll hitting just 41.8%.



So, the burning question remains: where will the ECZ suddenly find an extra 2.1 million voters to hit their 10.5 million target?





“This is not just a simple statistical error it’s an insult to the intelligence of Zambians,” Lungu fumed. “With Zambia’s population projected to be around 22 million by 2026, the most realistic voter roll should not exceed 8.4 million. Anything beyond that is pure fiction.”





The ECZ’s target would mean 50% of Zambia’s population would have to be eligible voters a staggering claim considering that an estimated 60% of the population is under the age of 18.



What has further fueled suspicion is the recent debacle over the 2022 Census, which saw Public Service Commission Chairperson Dr. Choolwe Beyani declare parts of the Census results null and void citing questionable voter numbers in 15 wards of Southern Province. This clash between government institutions over official data has deepened public distrust and revived fears of backdoor election rigging.





“We Need an External Audit — Before, Not After”



Lungu has made it clear: the time for action is now. Drawing parallels to Malawi’s historic 2019 presidential election annulment — a result of proven electoral fraud — he has demanded an independent, external audit of Zambia’s voters’ register before the 2026 elections.





“The ECZ cannot be trusted to mark its own homework,” he said. “We need the Commonwealth or another credible body to audit the voter roll and the entire electoral process. Waiting until after a rigged election is not an option.”





The UPND government, however, has maintained a deafening silence. Despite growing calls for transparency, the ruling party has largely ignored the opposition’s concerns — a move critics see as both arrogant and dangerous.



“This administration’s silent treatment on critical issues will only fuel more suspicion,” Lungu warned. “If they’re this dismissive now, what will stop them from rigging the 2026 elections and silencing us all?”





As Zambia teeters on the edge of another political storm, the question remains: will the ECZ and the UPND government come clean and explain their magical voter numbers, or will they continue down a path that could shatter public trust and plunge the nation into chaos?



Zambians are watching. The world is watching.



The truth cannot be rigged.



March 13, 2025

