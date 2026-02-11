ECZ’S PLAN TO REMOVE OFFICIAL MARK FROM THE BALLOT PAPERS ILL ADVISED – CF



… as party Spokesperson Dalitso Tembo says the move risks raising unnecessary suspicion, tension, and mistrust among citizens and political stakeholders.





LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2026 [SMART EAGLES]



The Citizens First party (CF) says it has noted with serious concern reports regarding the announced plans by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to remove the official mark from ballot papers in the 2026 General Elections.





CF Spokesperson Dalitso Tembo has told Smart Eagles in a statement that the opposition party strongly opposes any move that weakens electoral safeguards or undermines public confidence in the electoral process.





She said the official mark on ballot papers has, over the years, served as a critical security and verification feature designed to protect the integrity of the vote and prevent electoral malpractice.





“At a time when Zambia requires enhanced transparency, stronger electoral security, and greater stakeholder confidence, any decision to remove such a safeguard is ill-advised and risks raising unnecessary suspicion, tension, and mistrust among citizens and political stakeholders,” she states.





Ms. Tembo said Citizens First firmly believes that electoral reforms must strengthen not dilute the credibility of elections.



She said any changes to ballot paper design or electoral procedures must be anchored in law, subjected to broad stakeholder consultation, and Clearly justified in the public interest.





” We therefore call upon the ECZ to:

Immediately clarify its position on this matter,

Engage political parties and other stakeholders transparently, and refrain from implementing changes that may compromise the perceived and actual integrity of the electoral process,” she said.





“The Citizens First remains committed to defending democracy, the sanctity of the vote, and the will of the Zambian people. We will continue to speak out against any actions that threaten free, fair, and credible elections ahead of 2026.” Ms. Ms. Tembo said.



