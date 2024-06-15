EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU: THE SLY FOX RESURRECTED BY UPND

There’s just something about Edgar Chagwa Lungu – a certain political savvy that can never be underestimated. And if today’s celebrations at the court are any indication, the former Zambian president has proved that he’s a force to be reckoned with, even after his defeat in the 2021 elections.

For us, the Infinity Media Hub community, ECL was done and dusted after his loss. We had written him off, thinking the UPND’s victory had obliterated him from the political landscape. But alas, the UPND’s relentless persecution of his family, particularly his wife Esther Lungu, has reignited the fire within the former president.

You see, when it comes to politics, ECL is a sly fox after all we have seen this before when he rose to be Patriotic Front leader and eventually Zambia’s President. He knows how to play the game, and he’s not afraid to use any means necessary to achieve his goals. And now, with the UPND’s actions serving as the kindling, he’s poised to roar back into the spotlight.

While ECL may not be able to unseat President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026 – the scars of the PF’s misrule are still too fresh in the minds of Zambians – he’s certainly positioned to create havoc, especially with the numbers he commands in parliament.

Let’s not forget the 50%+1 clause in the Zambian constitution, which calls for a rerun in the event that no one gets more than 50% of the votes. ECL knows this, and he’s likely positioning himself to take advantage of it.

The harsh economic realities that Zambians are facing right now only serve to bolster ECL’s cause. Some are even beginning to echo the sentiment that “remove the peace, take us back to the State of affairs in 2021 – at least we could afford to buy mealie meal.”

While those in power may choose to shrug off today’s events, we here at Infinity Media Hub believe that they would do well to take a close look at the recent politics in South Africa as a yardstick. ECL is back, and the UPND is the one who resuscitated him.

The sly fox has been awakened, and he’s ready to pounce. The UPND would be wise to tread carefully, lest they find themselves outfoxed.

The Editor

