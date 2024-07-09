EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU URGES THE CHURCH, CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANISATIONS, INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO TAKE LEAF FROM CARITAS – ZAMBIA BY SPEAKING AGAINST THE EVILS UNDER THE UPND

Fellow Citizens,

I wish to commend the Caritas Integral Human Development Commission Directors from all the archdiocese of Zambia for taking yet another bold step in addressing various important issues affecting our country today, under the theme “Let Justice Flow” drawn from Amos 5:24. Caritas IHD Commission has continuously demonstrated its commitment to this noble task, without fear or favour by bravely engaging with injustices and promoting human rights and dignity for all Zambians. I salute you!

In like manner, allow me to thank our traditional leaders such as Chief Munkanta, Mushota, Chama and Chief Mabumba who have taken a similar position few days ago to speak against injustices and unfair practices. Both religious and traditional leaders are truly God’s chosen leaders in our community with the mandate to speak for the voiceless, defend the marginalized and stand up for the victimized people.

Today, I call on other church mother bodies, the civil society, traditional leaders and the international community at large to take a leaf from the good leadership shown by the Caritas IHD Commission as well as some of our chiefs and condemn the ugly faces of injustices, selective justice, tribalism, regionalism, discrimination and state oppression of our people. Remember, if Zambians fail to speak against injustices today, no one will speak for Zambia tomorrow!

The vision of the leaders who were, are, and will come should be that of a greater and better Zambia, wherein when the clock strikes midnight on 24th of October 2024, the Zambian citizens should then look back, clapping for all of us that indeed we had great leaders who did not fight for them but did it for generations to come.

One thing is clear, if we unite and democratically fight together, we can make a greater and meaningful impact to ensure justice truly flows like a river throughout our nation regardless of one’s status, geographical location or political affiliation. This must be our collective dream, prayer and calling as citizens!

Thank you, and may God bless Zambia.

H.E. Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia

PF President

UKA Alliance Member