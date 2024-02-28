EDGAR IS SERIOUS ABOUT THE COUP- Hon. Romeo Kangombe

EDGAR IS SERIOUS ABOUT THE COUP

By: Romeo Kangombe

When Edgar Lungu plotted the treason case against Hakainde Hichilema, he was not joking. He was serious and executed everything according to plan.

When the Previous regime plotted to gas citizens, they were not joking. They were serious and executed everything according to plan.

They have gone to the extremes before and will go to the extremes again. They killed citizens in cold blood for offering solidarity to Hakainde Hichilema. All of us were on the hit list . If PF had won the 2021 elections, this country would have experienced the worst genocide the world has ever seen.

Fellow citizens, you are aware what we went through during the Sesheke by-election. Live bullets were flying everywhere, HH had to take refuge in the bush. Do you really think this is a person who would joke about causing anarchy or a coup d’etat? Definitely not.

The former president has not accepted defeat to President Hakainde Hichilema and he will do everything possible to frustrate his reign. A series of coordinated activities have been planned against Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government. Some of these activities border on treason.

They have been trying to incite citizens to rise against government through propaganda it has not worked so they want to use force. They tried to incite citizens by lying that ZNS mealie meal is GMO and not fit for consumption but the people have refused to buy this propaganda.

Without any fear of contradiction, I wish to inform the former head of state and his minions that “WE ARE READY FOR YOU” Do not mistake our seemingly quietness for a weakness.

Edgar Lungu and his minions should forever be grateful to President Hakainde Hichilema for restraining citizens from revenging the atrocities of PF.

Romeo Kangombe

Deputy Chairman for Mobilization and Strategy – UPND