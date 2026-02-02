Edgar Lungu anointed Makebi Zulu as presidential candidate with me as his running mate – Mumbi Phiri

‎LUNGU WANTED ME TO BE MAKEBI’S RUNNING-MATE – MUMBI

‎… as she blames Kasama loss on Mundubile for prioritising self ahead of people’s interests



‎Late former president Edgar Lungu personally told me that he wanted me to be Makebi Zulu’s running mate, says former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri.



‎

‎And Phiri says some people were pushing for Mulenga Kapwepwe to be Zulu’s running mate, but advises that he must pick a PF “true green” for the position.



‎

‎Phiri also says the Tonse/FDD loss in Kasama must be blamed squarely on Mporokoso member of parliament, Brian Mundubile, who placed self above public interest by moving away from the campaigns in order to get elected as Tonse Alliance president.



‎

‎In an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Phiri said the late Lungu visited her at her residence and

