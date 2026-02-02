Edgar Lungu anointed Makebi Zulu as presidential candidate with me as his running mate – Mumbi Phiri

LUNGU WANTED ME TO BE MAKEBI’S RUNNING-MATE – MUMBI
… as she blames Kasama loss on Mundubile for prioritising self ahead of people’s interests
Late former president Edgar Lungu personally told me that he wanted me to be Makebi Zulu’s running mate, says former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri.
And Phiri says some people were pushing for Mulenga Kapwepwe to be Zulu’s running mate, but advises that he must pick a PF “true green” for the position.
Phiri also says the Tonse/FDD loss in Kasama must be blamed squarely on Mporokoso member of parliament, Brian Mundubile, who placed self above public interest by moving away from the campaigns in order to get elected as Tonse Alliance president.
In an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Phiri said the late Lungu visited her at her residence and
No actually Edgar Lungu apoointed me to be the president not anyone else. Mumbi you are telking lies and i hope after me nobidy will try to wrongly use the name ECL in for selfish reasons
Madam Mumbi Phiri, don’t abuse the Dead. Allow Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to rest in Peace. You are too good to start behaving like the Abusers who have kept the body of the late President in a Morgue for 8 months…who can even drag the grieving Widow to court on the day of the Burial.
Hon Makebi Zulu was nowhere in the scheme of things. If anything, he has just complicated the race to the Presidency of the Patriotic Front. He wasn’t even among the initial people who had paid the K200,000.00 nomination fee in 2022.
Please Madam Phiri Don’t Tell Lies.
The only thing I can agree with is on the Self Centered Brian Mundubile…the man with an unhinged Ambition for the Presidency. The man has put self before the Collective good of the Patriotic Front.
He was a co- conspirator with Zumani Zimba and Dan Pule to expel the Patriotic Front from the Tonse Alliance in the midst of the Chawama and Kasama Bye Elections.
He was nowhere in Chawama where he was supposed to be protecting the late Edgar Lungu ‘s legacy..In Kasama he had a lukewarm presence, rushing back to an Illegal Tonse Alliance Meeting to crown himself President..Bad timing. What a Man!