EDGAR LUNGU DESCRIBES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CORRUPTION FIGHT AS A SHAM

By Chileshe Mwango

Former President Edgar Lungu has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema’s corruption fight is a sham and has accused him of applying double standards to the fight against the vice.

Mr. Lungu alleges that President Hichilema is actively defending current ministers from facing prosecution on corruption allegations, while at the same time, pushing the courts to ensure all former leaders accused of corruption are jailed.

The former head of state has asked Zambians to denounce the said continued double standards saying this is happening at the same time president Hichilema is proclaiming that there will be no sacred cows in his fight against corruption.

He says it is surprising and shameful that despite promising not to tolerate corruption from anybody, President Hichilema has allegedly failed to even seize the incident involving the former Foreign Affairs Minister, Stanley Kakubo to generally admonish his ministers and other government officials against engaging themselves in mischievous transactions.

Mr. Lungu says this vindicates those who have questioned why government is prosecuting the airport gold scandal in camera, alleging that they do not want the public to know how those close to the corridors of power are involved in the scandal.

PHOENIX NEWS