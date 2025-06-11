EDGAR LUNGU HAD CHALLENGES OF PAYING FOR BILLS – MAKEBI ZULU



“We had no money,” said lawyer Makebi Zulu, the family representative of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, as he recalled the struggles the former Head of State faced in accessing medical care.





According to Mr Zulu, Mr Lungu’s widow, Esther Lungu, would often express concern over the lack of funds for her husband’s medical procedures.



However, Mr Zulu said the late former President always responded with optimism.





“He would always say, ‘We’ve always managed. Remember, there have been times when we had no money, but we always managed. Don’t lose hope.’ Those were always his words,” Mr Zulu said.





Speaking during the memorial service in South Africa, Mr Zulu expressed gratitude to those who supported Mr Lungu’s medical expenses and stay in South Africa.





“Thanks to those who supported the late former President with his medical bills and stay in South Africa. Your support was not in vain, even though he has passed on,” said Mr Zulu.





He also extended his support to individuals who were dismissed for facilitating Mr Lungu’s travel, stating that he was aware some people had lost their jobs in the process.





The family representative also thanked those who visited them in South Africa and those who inquired about Mr Lungu’s condition.





Meanwhile, several members of the Patriotic Front (PF) party traveled to South Africa to attend a special funeral service for the late President Lungu, who died in that country.



Acting PF President Given Lubinda urged the government to honor President Lungu’s final wish by allowing his funeral to proceed without hindrance.





Mr Lubinda called on all Zambians to honor the late former President’s legacy by embracing love and unity.



“Let us honor President Lungu’s memory by loving one another,” Mr Lubinda said.





He expressed sadness over the government’s delayed announcement of Mr Lungu’s passing, questioning whether it reflected deep-seated animosity towards the late leader.





Mr Lubinda also lamented that the late former President was denied medical attention, despite his contributions to expanding healthcare access for many Zambians.





“He built airports but was denied the chance to use them. He gave many people access to medical attention but was denied the same opportunity,” Mr Lubinda stated.





And former South African High Commissioner to Zambia, George Twala, described the late President Lungu as a great leader who loved Zambia, acknowledging his humility and willingness to learn from his mistakes.



Mwebantu