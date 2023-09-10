CHURCHLESS former president Edgar Lungu has continued making calculated public appearances as he pushes for a political comeback.

This morning, Lungu in the company of several PF members sneaked into Lusaka’s Garden Chilulu compound to be to attend a service at Pentecostal Holiness Church.

With no affiliation to any denomination, Lungu is pentecostal this week, Seventh Day Adventist the other and Catholic come another time.

Photo Credit: Smart Eagles