Edgar Lungu has died of complications during  surgery

BREAKING NEWS
Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has died in South Africa, where he was reportedly receiving medical treatment, this is according to information reaching Diamond Media Zambia.
According to sources, the former President was this morning attended to at a named hospital for a routine review but later developed chest complications.
More details to come as we await official confirmation from both the family and the state.
Diamond tv
May His Excellency’s Soul Rest in Peace and condolences to the Chagwa family.