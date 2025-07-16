EDGAR LUNGU IN MORE PROBLEMS ANOTHER NEW GROUP SAYS IT WILL EXPOSE HIM TOMORROW

0

A newly formed group in South Africa last week called Progressive Forces For South Africa by  says it will expose former Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu in a press briefing.



The newly formed group Progressive Forces of South Africa wrote;

We invite you to a high-stakes media briefing that will reveal shocking details about the late Zambian President Edgar Lungu’s time and death in South Africa- and the explosive diplomatic fallout now unfolding.



It was registered last week Monday in South Africa by a citizen for the purpose of attacking Edgar Lungu.

