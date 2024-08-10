EDGAR LUNGU IS A LAWLESS MAN; BY CALLING FOR UNCONDITIONAL RELEASE OF CRIMINAL SUSPECTS , HE IS ENDORSING LAWLESSNESS.



By Mark Simuuwe



It has become a habit for Former President Edgar Lungu to sympathize with lawbreakers at the expense of the rule of law .



His utterances over some arrests of those he either worked with or those he intends to hoodwink that they are politically together , even when they break the law must concern all of us .



In a very lukewarm and lopsided casual approach to a clearly straight forward matter of a criminal nature , Edgar Lungu is pretending to discuss our democratic space when his hands are bloodstained with innocent souls he sacrificed for the love of power .



While ECL is trying to cheat citizens , Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda are no more .They were killed under his watch. Citizens were gassed .



We have not also forgotten that Lawrence Banda and Mapenzi Chibulo are late and they will never come back as ECL dreams of coming back to sacrifice more citizens to his satisfaction.



Today , ECL wants to claim that the arrest of Fred M’membe has to do with democracy when he should be confronting the criminal element by arguing from the point of law as a lawyer .



There is no unconditional release on criminal matters . ECL is already demonstrating his appetite to break the law assuming he came back to power by accident , which accident cannot also happen .



Instead , ECL must focus on justice and not hypothetically calling for sympathy .



We all know that ECL is the father of tyranny, lawbreaking and arbitrary arrests in Zambia as such , he is even a wrong person to talk about democracy.



As the saying goes , uwakalema takaleka ( old habits die hard) . And another which goes ,” you can’t teach an old dog new tricks “. Edgar Lungu will never change . It is too late for him to change given his age .



The arrests currently being seen are a matter of a question of what law has been broken by Fred and not whether he must be unconditionally released .



To call for unconditional release of suspects is a clear call to law breaking by a person who claims to be a lawyer .



ECL is a Staunch dictator, law breaker and a tyrant who can never change and this is why he wants a lawless society in which criminals are allowed to roam the streets and break the law with impunity without being arrested .



This is why it was fashionable at his time for criminals of corruption, gassing , money laundering , fire tenders , suspicious 48 houses , ambulances , ghost workers , council workers without grade 12 certificates , illegal Mukula dealers, Ukwa bag businessmen and gun brandishing bloody carders to be walking around without being arrested .



There was a break down in the rule of law under his leadership because all criminals idolized criminality.



It was appetizing for ECL to see blood in the country at the hand of men and women in uniform.



We want to call upon all meaningful Zambians to reject this call to lawlessness . We must call for respect for the law and not willful breaking of laws as ECL is used to .



