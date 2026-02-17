LUNGU IS LOSING NATIONAL RELEVANCE:

His Family And PF Presidential Hopefuls At The Centre Of Confusion:





By Wiseman Henry Zulu



The late former president Edgar Lungu may be dead, but the drama surrounding his death continues — and much of it comes from his own family.





Eight months after his passing in a South African clinic, his remains are still in a foreign mortuary. Legal disputes, court orders, and family resistance have stalled repatriation.





It is of great importance to note , that in all this, the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema and government has maintained remarkable patience. Officials have repeatedly emphasised lawful repatriation, respect for institutional processes, and diplomacy with South Africa.





This patience has been evident even as the family continues to resist closure and challenge legal processes, turning what should have been a solemn moment into a protracted standoff.





The situation escalated this week when the South African Police Service formally questioned five family members in an alleged poisoning investigation.



The family denies the claims, but the probe has intensified scrutiny over how they are managing both the burial and public narrative surrounding the late president.





At the centre of the controversy is the family’s former spokesperson, Makebi Zulu. Once tasked with telling the “Lungu story,” he has abandoned that role and pivoted into campaign mode.



Zulu is touring the country as a presidential hopeful for 2026, claiming the late Lungu personally anointed him. Critics note he has no recognised political party, no organisational structure, and not even a one-paragraph manifesto to present to the Zambian people.





Meanwhile, Brian Mundubile claims endorsement, and Raphael Nakachinda, speaking from prison, accuses others of exploiting his absence for political advantage.



Multiple voices now claim authority from a man who can no longer confirm or deny these assertions.





The result is a leadership vacuum and a contest over Lungu’s political legacy. If Lungu was truly the leader he was said to be, how can PF aspirants now use his legacy as a platform?





He left no guidance, no order, no harmony. Instead, he left confusion and a faction of individuals so mistrustful of one another that even the idea of credible succession seems impossible.





The burial itself mirrors this uncertainty. Months after his death, Lungu’s remains remain in South Africa amid ongoing legal disputes with the Zambian government.





Court proceedings continue, while the family’s resistance has turned what should have been a solemn moment of national mourning into a protracted legal and diplomatic standoff.





Zambia’s bilateral relations with South Africa remain intact. This demonstrates that state institutions operate above personal grievances.





Observers note that the dead must ultimately be buried by the living. Dignity for a former head of state requires closure, reconciliation, and adherence to legal processes — not political contestation or protracted legal battles.





Allegations of mistreatment against Lungu by the current administration were never substantiated in court, nor widely accepted by citizens. Yet the dispute continues, unnecessarily prolonging national uncertainty.





The stalled burial, competing claims of political inheritance, and unresolved family tensions underscore a painful truth: Lungu left no clear direction.





Personal ambitions and political manoeuvring now overshadow both his legacy and national unity. Those invoking his name must confront the uncomfortable reality: a legacy built on confusion, mistrust, and disorder is not a mantle to wield proudly.





For Zambia, the lesson is clear. Institutions, law, and national interest must take precedence over personal and familial disputes.





The pressing question remains:

Will the Lungu family choose dignity and closure — or allow uncertainty surrounding their late patriarch’s legacy to continue losing the national relevance.



—

ENDS/17/02/2026

WISEMAN HENRY ZULU

Director – Digital Media

UPND Presidential Support System