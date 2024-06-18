EDGAR LUNGU SHOULD NOT BE PROUD HIS BRUTAL LEADERSHIP – SIMANGOLWA

Under the reigns of the Patriotic Front (PF) led by Edgar Lungu, we saw citizens being killed, tortured, brutalized and jailed for simply belonging to a different political. Joseph Kaunda and Nsama Nsama were shot in cold blood in a bid to stop UPND from offering solidarity to their leader. Today Edgar Lungu can freely move around Lusaka CBD and his cadres are freely offering solidarity during court cases. Can he surely do that in full scale authoritarian rule?

Do you remember the Sesheke by-election? How Hakainde Hichilema was made to hide in the bush whilst the police fired live bullets? Is that what Edgar Lungu calls faults? That was a full scale dictatorship. Lungu must stop teasing citizens, we still have UPND members who are moving with bullets in the legs resulting from Edgar Lungu’s intolerant type of leadership.

Edgar Lungu was not tolerant to divergent views. We saw media houses like Prime TV and the Post newspaper being closed for simply covering the opposition political parties. Was that just a fault or a well calculated move to suppress the opposition? What we saw under the reigns of Edgar Lungu were not just faults but full scale dictatorship. Lungu never made any mistakes, everything was well calculated to suppress citizens.

Gassing of citizens was not ‘just a fault’ it was a calculated move aimed at putting the blame on the opposition. The tribalism agenda was not ‘just a fault’ but a serious move to divide the country for political expediency. Attacking radio stations even when HH was giving a phone interview was not just a fault but full scale dictatorship.

Edgar Lungu should not trivialize the damage he caused to this country. Lungu divided the country and never tolerated any divergent views. He created a torture chamber ‘Kamugodi’ just to brutalize his political opponent so today he cannot portray himself as an angel. We have children growing up without their parents because they were slain during Edgar’s reign. Edgar has so much blood on his hands.

Edgar Lungu should apologize for what he did to this country not teasing citizens. Bloodshed was normal to Patriotic Front members. This is a political party which armed its members with machetes and guns to attack and injure innocent citizens. That was not just a fault! Edgar Lungu has no moral right to even comment on democracy because he has never believed in democracy himself. You can’t be a dictator and cry for democratic treatment.

Zambia was very peaceful before Edgar Lungu returned to politics. We never saw any abduction or politics of insults and propaganda. But slowly our country is being taken back to the brutal days of PF. Lawlessness is slowly creeping in and criminals are slowly regrouping. We urge President Hakainde Hichilema to be firm in protecting the peace and unity of this country. Lawlessness, tribalism or any violence should not be tolerated at cost. Maintaining law and can not be compared to authoritarian rule. Zambia is bigger than Edgar and his followers.

Mellbin Simangolwa

Copperbelt Businessman

C:UPND MT