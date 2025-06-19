Edgar Lungu Should Not Be Re-Installed As A President In Death- Laura Miti

By Laura Miti



ECL Should Not Be Re-Installed As A President In Death





Government should not allow former president Edgar Lungu to preside over the country in death, especially that he lost power thoroughly when he was alive.



What we are seeing are not attempts to respect the dead or the wishes of the dead, these are blatant attempts to re-instate ECL as a president in death. Since ECL died, the PF have been attempting to run a parallel state and this can be seen in the demands and or pronouncements the party has been making such as;





1.) Declaring A Seven Day Mourning Period. The PF declared a seven day period of national mourning before government announced the official one, with which authority? We hope to know later.





2. The head of state should not preside over the state funeral of a former head of state. This perhaps was the clearest attempt by the PF to undermine and possibly show disregard to the presidency, maybe this is plan B? We never will know





3. We will choose who speaks: Again here the PF were actually trying to show that we are in charge, ECL is in charge even in death.





Ala it’s enough now. We have seen the bigger person and honestly, we have always known the bigger person.

The PF can not and should not be allowed to continue sailing on treasonous waters all in the name of a funeral, they are not only undermining the presidency, they are manipulating a country, trying to gain entry using the doors of empathy, it’s enough!

——-

Ends

Thoughts In This Write Up Exclusively of

Harmattan Kachabe

Email; echeykay@gmail.com