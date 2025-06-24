Edgar Lungu  to Be Buried in Johannesburg as South Africa Respects Family’s Final Wish.

E.C.L to Be Buried in Johannesburg as South Africa Respects Family’s Final Wish.





Pretoria June 23, 2025.



Despite South Africa’s formal backing for a state funeral in Zambia to honour the legacy of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, it has now become clear that Johannesburg will be his final resting place.





This follows a high-level diplomatic mission to Lusaka by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr. Ronald Lamola, who served as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy.





The visit was marked by solemn diplomacy, heartfelt condolences, and a delicate balancing act between state protocol and the deeply personal wishes of the late President’s family.





Below are the five key takeaways from the diplomatic statement issued in Johannesburg by that Countrys Ministry for.Internatiomal relations:





1. Presidential Special Envoy Visit: South Africa’s Minister of International Relations, Mr. Ronald Lamola, visited Lusaka as President Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to express condolences over the passing of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu.





2. Condolences Delivered: Minister Lamola personally conveyed President Ramaphosa’s condolences to President Hakainde Hichilema, reaffirming South Africa’s solidarity with Zambia during this period of mourning.





3. Support for State Burial: South Africa believes that a state burial in Zambia would be the most dignified way to honour former President Lungu’s legacy and service to the nation.





4. Respect for Family Wishes: While advocating for a state funeral, the South African government acknowledged the legal and moral necessity of respecting the wishes of Lungu’s immediate family.





5. Commitment to Diplomacy and Unity: Minister Lamola stressed the importance of handling the situation with dignity and mutual respect, highlighting the strong historical and diplomatic ties between Zambia and South Africa.