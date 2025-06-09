EDGAR LUNGU TOLD ME BEFORE HE DIED  TO UNITE THE OPPOSITON-  KBF

ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER WILL UNITE THE OPPOSITION AS EDGAR LUNGU WISHED — KBF

ZAMBIA Must Prosper President Kelvin Bwalya Fube has pledged that his party will do everything possible to keep the opposition united, honoring the wish of the late President Edgar Lungu.

Speaking during a visit to the Patriotic Front Secretariat to sign the book of condolence, Mr. Fube expressed his commitment to working with all political parties within the Tonse Alliance.

He urged citizens to mourn President Lungu peacefully, in keeping with the values the former Head of State upheld during his time in office.

Mr. Fube says he felt it was important to visit the PF Secretariat, as it was the foundation of the political journey of both the late President Michael Sata and Edgar Lungu.

He has also donated various food items to support mourners who continue to gather at the Secretariat.

It has now been three days since the passing of Zambia’s sixth President, Edgar Lungu, who has been accorded a State Funeral and a seven-day national mourning period.

His remains are scheduled to be repatriated privately from South Africa on Wednesday.

Diamond TV