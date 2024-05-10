Edgar Lungu Visits Sick GBM

GBM Writes:

This evening, I received a visit at Medland Hospital from His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the sixth Republican President and President of the Patriotic Front.

He was accompanied by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Hon. Brian Mundubile, and Hon. Joe Malanji.

Earlier, I was visited by various people that included Dr. Fred M’membe President of Socialist party, party Vice President Hon Given Lubinda, Hon Richard Musukwa, Hon Richard Kachingwe, former Republican Vice President, Dr Nevers Mumba and Hon Miles Sampa, MP