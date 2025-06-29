EDGAR LUNGU WAS BETRAYED BY HYENAS IN HIS OWN PARTY

ECL WAS BETRAYED BY HYENAS IN HIS OWN PARTY

The Candidates’ Editorial Comment

There is a very strong attempt to try and advance a narrative of superstition surrounding the death of Edgar Lungu, his funeral and burial. It is being suggested that there is someone who wants to pluck nails, hairs and other body parts of Edgar in order to use them as charms to avoid dying sooner and, to attract whatever influence the late President has been enjoying politically , specifically for the 2026 general elections. These are narratives that have become loud within the opposition corridors with accusations pointing to those in power today. To a very large extent, the impasse surrounding the burial of Edgar is caused by this superstition narrative.

But beyond all this, let us interrogate some of the things here.

We’re told that Edgar Lungu left notice before death, that certain individuals must not be anywhere near him or his funeral. If this is anything to go by, at what point did Edgar issue these instructions? Was it in his general Will or these were instructions on his death bed? If the last suggestion is anything to go by, then, we ask, did Edgar know that he would die specifically during that surgery?

We’re told Edgar was admitted at hospital for a surgery, and eventually died following that procedure. But a few weeks before this surgery, the opposition Tonse Alliance refuted claims that Edgar was ill in South Africa, and that he was undergoing treatment. To this effect, the Tonse Alliance Council of President member Sean Tembo even instituted a suit against Thabo Kawana, the Permanent Secretary, for publicly announcing Edgar’s illness. Why did the PF lie about Edgar’s illness? After Edgar passed, we’re being told that he suffered, struggled in SA to foot bills and a number of people including former South African President Jacob Zuma, the current President Cyril Ramamphosa and others came through for our departed president. When all this was happening, why did the PF and other opposition insist that Edgar was well and was out in SA for other things?

There’s a lot of dishonest in the opposition over Edgar. Look at the audio in which the Socialist Party officials were discussing how Edgar would return in Zambia as a luggage, in a coffin. They nicknamed Edgar ba Joburge. They started celebrating Edgar’s death even many weeks before he eventually died, and yet, the very people who now talk loud and big over Edgar’s death have been in the company of the very people who spoke about the former president’s death many more weeks before it happened. The PF, it’s leadership have never taken stock of that audio we all heard. PF Acting President Given Lubinda and Raphael Nakacinda are today busy in the company of the very party officials who spoke ill of Edgar, who spoke of his death even before he died. Is that being honest?

Clearly, there are a lot of snakes, jackals, crooks, hyenas who surrounded Edgar even before he died, and wished him death. These crooks have continued to betray Edgar even in death.

Understandably , the government of Hakainde Hichilema did not treat Edgar right. They started mistreating him right at Heroes stadium where he went to hand over power. Even before Edgar made a political come back, Hakainde and his administration had already started harassing him, mistreating him. That is not how to treat a former president. Hakainde was cruel to Edgar. Yes, Hakainde went through tough times in opposition at the hands of the Edgar led PF but we believe he was ushered into power not to repeat the same mistakes but to improve. That improvement has never been.

When we compound all these issues into one, it is very clear that Edgar was largely betrayed within the opposition itself. The opposition must take stock of their own cruelty towards Edgar. Before they can begin to remove perks in other people’s eyes, let them deal with their own first. We believe a very good number of the opposition, especially inside PF never cared for Edgar to the extent that they want to have us believe publicly. These cruel elements , these hyenas were never for Edgar’s well being. There are a few – perhaps 4 or 5 people we know of who genuinely cared for Edgar than the whole bunch of characters, hyenas who are today crying loudest merely because they want political capital from the dead body of Edgar.

The Candidates officially sends condolences to the family of Edgar Lungu, Tasila Lungu whom we know on a personal level and all genuine opposition members who mourn ECL without political undertones.