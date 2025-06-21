Edgar Lungu’s FAMILY PRAISES SOUTH AFRICA FOR HONOURING PRIVATE FUNERAL WISHES

ECL’s FAMILY PRAISES SOUTH AFRICA FOR HONOURING PRIVATE FUNERAL WISHES

By: Sun FM TV Reporter

The family of late former President Edgar Lungu has officially announced that his funeral and burial will take place in South Africa, in accordance with the family’s wishes for a private ceremony.

In a statement, family spokesperson Makebi Zulu revealed that the decision was made to allow the family space to mourn and celebrate the life of the late leader with dignity and peace.

Mr. Zulu expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support and condolences received from across Africa and beyond.

The family has also extended appreciation to the South African government for its respectful support and for honouring the family’s decision to host the funeral privately,adding that their non-interference and respect for the South African constitution and the rights is commendable.

The Lungu family thanked supporters from across Africa and the world for their compassion and understanding, and called for peace and unity among Zambians during this time of mourning.

Further details regarding the funeral and burial will be shared with the public in both Zambia and South Africa in due course.