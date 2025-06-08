EDGAR LUNGU’s  FAMILY REJECTS FULL STATE CONTROL OF FUNERAL, DEMANDS RESPECT AND PARTNERSHIP

ECL’s FAMILY REJECTS FULL STATE CONTROL OF FUNERAL, DEMANDS RESPECT AND PARTNERSHIP FROM GOVERNMENT





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Former President Edgar Lungu’s family has expressed desire to coordinate the funeral proceedings alongside government, rather than having the state take full control of the arrangements.





Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu explained that the former President personally financed his medical treatment.

Mr. Zulu asserted that the Lungu family and the PF will not accept government-imposed directives on how and where the funeral should take place.





Additionally, he criticized the treatment of the former President in his own country, arguing that restrictions preventing him from traveling abroad for medical care had adversely affected his health.





The Lungu family has therefore requested that the government consider their wishes and work in partnership with them to ensure the funeral proceedings align with their expectations.