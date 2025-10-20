EDGAR LUNGU’S LEGACY OF PRAYER CONTINUES TO UNITE ZAMBIA — MATAMBO





By: Cletus Mutoki



Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has reaffirmed the significance of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, and Reconciliation, describing it as a powerful affirmation of Zambia’s identity as a Christian nation.





Speaking during the 10th wave of prayers held in Mufulira under the theme “One Nation Under God: Consolidating and Harvesting National Development and Spiritual Resilience,” Mr. Matambo emphasized that the day, established as a public holiday by Sixth Republican President Edgar Lungu, continues to unite the nation in faith and purpose.





He urged Christians to embrace forgiveness, warning that without it, their spiritual journey would be in vain.





Mr. Matambo also called on the Church to remain a steadfast moral, spiritual, and economic compass for the country, especially in times of transformation.





Commending President Hakainde Hichilema’s efforts to improve the economy, the minister noted that tangible progress is beginning to show. He expressed confidence that with the Church’s continued guidance, Zambia’s economic future will be shaped by citizens who possess the right mindset and

values.



