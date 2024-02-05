Edgar Lungu’s Opposition Alliance Appoints Sakwiba Sikota As Chairperson

PRESS STATEMENT

5th February, 2024

INTERIM CHAIRPERSON AND INTERIM COORDINATOR

Following the coming together of political parties that held a press conference on the 31st January 2024, to call for a broad cross cutting national movement; the said political parties have agreed to have Mr. Sakwiba Sikota SC., the President of the United Liberal Party, ULP, to be the interim Chairperson of the grouping.

The said opposition parties have also agreed to have Ms. Chishala Kateka, the President of the New Heritage Party, to be Coordinator of the group.

The first task for the interim Chairman and the interim Coordinator is to have the proposed name, for the group, to be cleared and seek registration with the Registrar of Societies.

It is hoped that the Registrar of Societies will ensure quick processing of the documents that shall be filed and facilitate the clearing of any hurdles that may be there.

After the formal registration, other political parties that have indicated willingness to work together, shall be inducted into the group. It is after the bringing in of other parties that the substantive chairperson, coordinator and other office holders will be chosen and agreed upon.

Political Parties:

Sakwiba Sikota- United Liberal Party, ULP

Chishala Kateka– New Heritage Party, NHP

Harry Kalaba- Citizens First, CF

Edith Nawakwi- Forum for Development and Democracy, FDD

Jackson Silavwe- Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ

Saboi Imboela– National Democratic Congress, NDC

Edgar Chagwa Lungu- Patriotic Front, PF

Issued by:

Jackson Silavwe

Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ

jaysila@yahoo.com

Saboi Imboela

National Democratic Congress, NDC

saboiimboela@yahoo.co.uk