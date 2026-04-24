Edgar Lungu’s postmortem confirmed

ECL’s postmortem confirmed!



Yesterday, Dr Shirley Jena-Stuart, a South African Pathologist conducted a postmortem on the body of former president late Edgar Lungu at Tshwane Forensic Pathology Service in Pretoria at Tshwane Forensic Pathology Service from 08:30 to 14:00 on 23 April 2026.





The postmortem was conducted under supervision of the South African Police to prove allegations that Zambia’s sixth president could have died from “suspected poisoning”





The body has since been surrendered to the Lungu family in accordance with the court order while the fracas surrounding his funeral continues.





Former President Lungu died on June 5 in South Africa and his corpse remains unburied due to demands by his family that President Hakainde Hichilema should not attend the funeral.