EDGAR LUNGU’S PRESIDENTIAL BENEFITS WERE RESTORED AFTER HIS DEATH- ATTORNEY GENERAL KABESHA





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha SC has clarified that the presidential benefits of late sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu were reinstated following his death, in line with constitutional provisions.



Mr Kabesha explained that under Zambian law, when a former president who re-entered active politics subsequently ceases political activity, their benefits are reinstated — adding that this was the case with President Lungu after death.





He criticized critics opposing the government’s stance on according the late president a state funeral, describing such arguments as rooted in ignorance of the law. Mr Kabesha insisted that in death, President Lungu is no longer a political actor and therefore qualifies for full state honors.





The Attorney General also expressed hope that the legal dispute surrounding the burial will be resolved amicably without resorting to lengthy court proceedings.





He revealed that his preference is for the late president’s family to enter into negotiations and file a consent order, rather than proceed with a formal hearing and judgment.





Mr Kabesha further appealed to African elders and former presidents to assist in guiding the negotiations aimed at ensuring that the late president is laid to rest in Zambia, in accordance with national dignity and constitutional tradition.