Edgar Lungu’s Relatives in Petauke Call for Resolution in Burial Dispute





By Christopher Miti



Some relatives of Sixth President Edgar Lungu in Petauke have expressed sadness over the impasse surrounding the burial of the former Head of State.





Speaking in separate interviews with ZNBC News at Mkwama and Simambumbu villages in Senior Chief Kalindawalo’s Chiefdom, family members said they are hopeful for a quick resolution to the impasse so that their relative can be given a befitting send-off.





The former President’s cousin, Bernard Lungu, condemned the politics surrounding the funeral, saying such actions are demeaning to the late leader.





Mr. Lungu said he was among the relatives who traveled to Lusaka for the funeral and stayed for three weeks before returning to the village after the burial was postponed.





He added that the family will soon come up with a collective position on the matter.





Another cousin of the former President, Elizabeth Lungu, said most of what is happening around the funeral arrangements goes against their cultural and traditional values.





Meanwhile, former President Lungu’s aunt, Ekelesi Nkhoma, expressed hope that the differences will be resolved amicably.

