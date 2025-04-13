EDITORIAL REVIEW – CITIZENS CRY FOR MORE DEBATES ON THE CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT PROPOSALS



By KBN TV Staff Reporter



Last evening’s constitution amendment Public Discussion Forum hosted by KBN TV at Mulungushi International Conference last evening revealed some invaluable insights that the nation should reflect on and learn from.



Firstly, it’s important to note that by the time the event was starting, the room was full to capacity and late comers had to stand behind, a very clear indication that citizens are hungry to participate in the constitution amendment debate.



Secondly, the sharp difference in opinions both among the speakers as well as those making interventions and asking questions on the floor, demonstrated a bigger need for wider engagement and consultation.



The third thing that the Forum brought out was that the Constitution amendment proposal is a very emotive undertaking. It became very apparent that there were two distinct groups in the room comprising those in support and those opposed to the proposed amendments.



The other insight that became very clear as the evening progressed, was the call for Government to demonstrate why citizens should invest trust in the process so close to an election without suspecting ulterior motives behind the spirited push to amend the Constitution.



Furthermore, the online audience following the discussion from different parts of the country further revealed an urgent need to broaden the sphere of engagement and consultation by taking these Public Discussion Forums to other parts of the country. Every voice is important and must be counted.



Lastly, there is need for the cadres and other political party supporters to realise and respect the fact that Zambia is a constitutional democracy and it’s expected that citizens should engage in intellectual and civil discourse where they can differ in opinions without being vulgar or physical.



This was ably demonstrated by the speakers who strongly differed in opinions but were able to shake hands and extended the conversation to the holding room for an extended period of time.



Given that Government seems committed to creating opportunities for youths through proportional representation, it’s expected that youths themselves must show maturity and readiness to seize the opportunity of leadership. This require them to shade-off caderisim mentality.



At the close of the event, an hour past the official cut-off time, so many hands from the audience were still in the air hoping for an opportunity to express their opinions and to be heard. Clearly, we need more debates, last night was definitely NOT enough.



As a media house, it’s our sincere hope that the KBN TV Public Discussion Forum held last evening could be the beginning of broader media engagements for more public debates.



We look forward to engaging with the NGOs, the Government and other cooperating partners. We thank Eden University management for the partnership to host last night’s event.



Special thanks also to the panelists who included the Minister of Information and Media, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, NGOCC Board Chairperson Ms. Beauty Katebe, The Zambia We Want Spokesperson, Mr. Muhabi Lungu, Youth Legal Scholar, Mwanamuke Lubinda and Mr. Isaac Mwanza.

Courtesy of Jean Mandela.