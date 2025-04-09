EDUCATION IS OUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY – HH



April 9,2025



President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing education as a key driver of sustainable development.





Touring the ongoing construction of new ultramodern student hostels at the University of Zambia Ridgeway Campus this morning, President Hichilema emphasized that education remains central to the country’s development agenda.





“Education is our number one priority; therefore, as government, we remain committed to supporting our young people with the education they need,” he said.



He stated that a skilled workforce is critical to achieving meaningful and lasting development in Zambia.





The President expressed his joy at witnessing the visible progress taking place at the Ridgeway Campus.



He further urged all citizens and stakeholders to join hands in supporting the noble cause of improving education infrastructure and access.





“I am thrilled to be here and see the future being built before our eyes,” he said.



Meanwhile, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima has applauded President Hichilema for leading the charge in transforming Zambia’s education landscape.





He noted that while the fruits of investing in education may not be immediate, they will undoubtedly shape a brighter future for the country.



“The investment in education might not bear fruit now, but the future of this country is bright,” he said.





Mr. Syakalima highlighted the successful implementation of Free Education, which has benefited over two million learners across the nation.



He further revealed that over 5,000 students have been sponsored in institutions of higher learning, marking a historic milestone in Zambia’s education sector.





The Minister called on every Zambian to rally behind the government’s education initiatives and help build a stronger nation through knowledge.



President Hichilema will today tour selected institutions of higher learning.



©️The Falcon News