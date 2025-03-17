EEP STRONGLY CONDEMNS HICHILEMA’S UNILATERAL CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS AND DEMANDS A STOP TO THE PROCESS.

Francis Shafwepa – Acting President.

Economic and equity party

17th March, 2025.

The Economic and Equity Party (EEP) stands strongly against the undemocratic actions taken by President Hakainde Hichilema regarding the rushed and illegal proposed constitutional amendments. His recent statements and announcements regarding a prompt constitutional amendment set to be winded up before the general elections in August , 2026 raises serious concerns in respect of the integrity of Zambia’s legal and democratic processes at large.

Firstly, during the National Women’s Day celebrations in Kasama, President Hichilema without any shame made announcement that Zambians had already agreed to his proposed constitutional amendments or changes and days later, on the 12th of March ,2025, at the National Youth Day commemoration in Mongu, he once again reiterated his push for fast-tracked amendments and falsely claiming that the youth had already consented to the changes when actually not, save for a few curruptly moped up starved youths, some of whom were picked up hurriedly from various higher learning institutions across the country.

Moreover, what is really shocking the masses is that Hakainde’s rampant attitude towards the draft constitution is that no one in the country has seen what he claims to be a draft Constitutional amendment bill , except in his own dream and circus. Therefore, this is total violation of democratic principles and disrespect for the people of Zambia.



Furthermore, his actions are truly nothing but an attempt to impose a controversial and undemocratic constitutional amendment under the disguise of delimitation and none continuous clauses.

By and large, the President’s so-called draft constitution has not even been created by the Ministry of Justice to begin with who are the custodian of legal reforms in Zambia as this already has undermined the integrity of the Ministry of Justice as it were under the guidance of the law, which should be atleast responsible for initiating and overseeing constitutional amendment matters. However, it is clear that State House political cadres are busy shaping this national document without input from the Ministry of Justice or the relevant legal experts. As such, this alone undermines the credibility of the entire processes .

Furthermore, the Ministry of Justice drafting department is reported to have no official records of the proposed amendments on their desk and allegedly no any formal communication has been made and yet cadres from State House are busy championing course of this national issue without being considerate or show any slightest respect to the Zambian people .



In conclusion, the EEP therefore, strongly condemns this none meritorious project by the UPND government of desperate people and we shall indeed stand firm to condemn any such overzealousness by the UPND failed adm beinistration of president Hakainde Hichilema.

Issued by: Francis Shafwepa -EEP Acting President.