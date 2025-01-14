EFF LEADER KASONDE MWENDA WRITES POPE, BEGS TO INCLUDE ZAMBIA ON DEBT CANCELLATION



“Letter to the Catholic Pope from ZAMBIA”



14th January, 2025.



His Holiness Pope Francis,

The Apostolic Palace,

Vatican City.



Subject: Zambia’s Appeal for Inclusion in the 2025 Jubilee Year Debt Cancellation Program*



Your Holiness,





With profound respect and unwavering faith, we write to Your Holiness on behalf of the Zambian people, expressing our heartfelt appeal for Zambia’s inclusion in the Vatican’s 2025 Jubilee Year Debt Cancellation program as you did in the Jubilee year 2000 when Zambia greatly benefited from your 2000 Debt Cancellation program. As an opposition political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), we are very thankful and today we are compelled to make this plea, given the immense burden of debt our nation faces and the government’s unfortunate decision to decline Your Holiness’s generous advocacy for debt forgiveness.



Zambia, a nation richly blessed with resources yet burdened by decades of unsustainable debt, has long suffered the crippling consequences of economic stagnation and poverty. The Holy See’s call for Jubilee Year debt relief resonates deeply with our people, rooted as it is in the Christian values of forgiveness, justice, and compassion. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity aligns perfectly with the aspirations of millions of Zambians who yearn for a brighter, debt-free future.





Regrettably, the Zambian government’s decision to prioritize the G20 debt restructuring framework over Your Holiness’s offer reflects a short-sighted approach that disregards the transformative potential of the Vatican’s global influence. The G20 framework, while useful, cannot match the moral authority and advocacy of the Catholic Church in galvanizing international support for debt cancellation.





Your Holiness, we humbly request that the Vatican consider Zambia’s dire need for debt relief despite the government’s unenthusiastic stance. As a predominantly Christian nation, Zambia shares a deep spiritual connection with the Catholic Church and its teachings. However, we acknowledge that our government’s recent actions—ranging from undemocratic practices to disrespect towards the Church—may raise concerns.





To this end, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of democracy, justice, and mutual respect. We urge Your Holiness to view this appeal as a reflection of the Zambian people’s aspirations, rather than the shortcomings of our current leadership. The Jubilee Year’s message of liberation and renewal gives us hope that Zambia’s suffering can be alleviated through the compassionate intervention of the Holy See.





We also pledge to advocate for the restoration of democratic governance and improved relations with the Catholic Church in Zambia. This includes urging our government to end political oppression, respect judicial independence, and engage constructively with the Church.





Your Holiness, the EFF firmly believes that the 2025 Jubilee Year can mark a turning point in Zambia’s history. We implore the Vatican to include Zambia in this noble initiative, thereby offering our nation a chance to break free from the chains of debt and build a future of hope, dignity, and prosperity.





With prayers for Your Holiness’s continued guidance and leadership, we remain,



Yours in Christ,



Kasonde Mwenda C

President

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Zambia.