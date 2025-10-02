EFF PRESIDENT SLAMS FUEL PRICE HIKE AS “DAYLIGHT ROBBERY”



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President, Kasonde Mwenda, has criticized the Energy Regulation Board’s (ERB) decision to raise domestic fuel prices for October 2025, labeling the hike an “unjustifiable daylight robbery” against the Zambian people.





In a press statement released to Byta FM News on October 1, 2025, Mwenda noted that the adjustment—setting petrol at K30.58/litre and diesel at K26.20/litre—was allegedly justified by rising international oil prices and Kwacha depreciation, claims he says are false.





The EFF leader directly contested the ERB’s rationale, presenting counter-evidence that international Brent crude prices have significantly dropped and the Zambian Kwacha has appreciated by 17% since its low in March.





He alleged that a statistical review of the ERB’s data shows the Kwacha has been strengthening, not weakening, and that there is no meaningful link between current international oil prices and the sudden domestic price surge.





Mwenda described the October price adjustment as an anomaly that defies basic market fundamentals, calling it a systemic lack of transparency in the ERB’s pricing process.





The opposition leader disclosed that the EFF calculated the fair price for October 2025 to be K27.96/litre for petrol and K24.71/litre for diesel.





He pledged that an EFF-led government would abolish the current “unstable and manipulative monthly price revisions,” replacing them with a predictable, data-driven system based on transparent cost structures.