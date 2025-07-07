EFF slams ANC, praises Mkhwanazi for exposing crime syndicate



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has issued a scathing statement today in response to a bombshell briefing by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who alleged the existence of a powerful criminal syndicate involving senior politicians, police officers, judicial figures, and businesspeople linked to a drug cartel operating across KZN and Gauteng.





The EFF accused the ANC of nurturing a “mafia state” that protects criminals while undermining law enforcement.





They singled out Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, demanding their immediate suspension for allegedly disbanding the KZN Political Killings Task Team and obstructing justice.





Commending Mkhwanazi’s courage, the EFF called for full transparency, including a parliamentary investigation into the syndicate and internal South African Police Service (SAPS) communications.





They pointed to the deletion of a SAPS tweet about the briefing as evidence of a potential cover-up.





The statement has intensified scrutiny on the ANC, with the EFF urging swift action to dismantle the alleged syndicate and restore public trust in law enforcement.