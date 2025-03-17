EFF STRONGLY CONDEMNS HICHILEMA’S UNILATERAL CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS AND DEMANDS A HALT TO THE PROCESS





By Kasonde Mwenda C – EFF President



17th March 2025



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) stands firmly against the reckless and undemocratic actions taken by President Hakainde Hichilema regarding the proposed constitutional amendments. His recent statements and announcements regarding the rapid constitutional changes set to be concluded before the general elections in August 2026 have raised serious concerns about the integrity of Zambia’s legal and democratic processes.





On the 8 th of March 2025, during the National Women’s Day celebrations in Kasama, President Hichilema assumed, without consultation, that Zambians had already agreed to his proposed constitutional amendments. Only four days later, on the 12th of March 2025, at the National Youth Day commemoration in Mongu, he once again reiterated his push for fast-tracked amendments, falsely claiming that the youth had already consented to the changes.





What is even more shocking is the President’s announcement that he already has a draft constitution—a draft that no one in the country has seen, and thus, he claims no one is in a position to question. This is a gross violation of Zambia’s democratic principles and a blatant disrespect for the people of Zambia. His actions are nothing short of an attempt to impose a controversial and undemocratic constitutional change under the guise of political expediency.





We are appalled that the President’s so-called draft constitution has not been created by the Ministry of Justice, the rightful custodian of legal reforms. This raises significant concerns about the integrity of the purported draft. The Ministry of Justice, under the guidance of the law, should be responsible for initiating and overseeing constitutional amendments. However, it is clear that political cadres and State House are playing an outsized role in shaping this national document, with no input from the Ministry of Justice or the relevant legal experts. This alone undermines the credibility of the entire process.





Moreover, the Ministry of Justice’s drafting department has no official record of the proposed amendments on their desk, nor any formal communique regarding them. Yet, we see political operatives and cadres from State House directing the course of this national issue. This is a dangerous sign that legal reforms are being driven by narrow political interests rather than the public good.





The EFF strongly condemns the following alarming developments:



1. *Legislative Overreach:* Any changes to our laws must be formally announced and handled by the Ministry of Justice, not political figures with vested interests. This is not the President’s personal matter to dictate without due process.





2. *Political Overreach:* It is clear that political cadres and State House are dictating the direction of legal amendments, sidelining the Minister of Justice and undermining the integrity of our legal system.





3. *Technocrats as Rubber Stamps:* The use of technocrats merely as endorsers of politically-driven amendments destroys the credibility of our legal and democratic systems. Legal reforms should never be reduced to rubber-stamping by political figures.





4. *Public Exclusion:* The people of Zambia deserve a say in matters that directly affect them, especially in constitutional amendments. We cannot have these discussions silenced in a compromised Parliament where opposition members are being intimidated, coerced, and manipulated into compliance.





4. *Threat to Electoral Integrity:* The timing of these amendments—right before the 2026 elections—raises grave concerns. Last-minute changes to electoral laws create a dangerously unstable political environment and risk undermining Zambia’s democracy.





5. *Lack of Foresight and Accountability:* This government, like its predecessors, must understand that power is temporary. However, the consequences of their self-serving legal amendments will reverberate for generations. History will judge their actions.



In response, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is demanding that President Hichilema and the UPND government halt any and all politically motivated constitutional amendments. We call on the government to respect the people’s voice and not to impose changes that have not been subjected to proper, transparent, and inclusive public consultation.





We stand with the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) in calling for the postponement of any constitutional amendments until after the 2026 elections. It is vital that all legal reforms be carried out with full public engagement and transparent procedures.





Additionally, the EFF will take legal action against the draft constitution as announced by President Hichilema for procedural violations and lack of transparency. We will challenge this document in the courts of Zambia to ensure that the rule of law and constitutional integrity are upheld.





Finally, we reiterate our call for the people of Zambia to stand up and demand a legal process that is inclusive, transparent, and free from political manipulation. Our nation’s future depends on it.



Zambians, do not let a corrupt government dictate your future. Resist these unilateral amendments, and let your voices be heard!



Issued by:



Kasonde Mwenda C.

President

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Zambia.