EFFECTIVE AND INDUSTRIOUS DIALLO HAS ‘ONE OF BEST WEEKS IN MY LIFE’



Even Manchester United’s own social media team nearly gave up.



The drive for interactions is intense at every Premier League club on match nights.



But sometimes, there doesn’t seem to be much point.





“Probably an obvious winner but the poll’s open regardless,” was the notification United pushed through about 10 minutes after the final whistle had sounded on their 3-1 success over Southampton.



They knew, as anyone in the stadium did, who the man of the match would be.





Amad Diallo was not even off the pitch at that point. After grabbing the match ball and acknowledging the adulation of all four sides of Old Trafford, the Ivorian was dragged to the portable broadcast table quickly erected pitchside to talk about his momentous achievement, equalising eight minutes from the end of what had been a tepid performance before scoring twice in stoppage time to give United victory.





“In football you have to believe,” the 22-year-old began.



He was referring to the game. He could have been talking about his entire time at United.



At the point of Erik ten Hag’s dismissal on 28 October, 2024 Diallo had started 12 games since joining the club from Atalanta in 2021. He had spent 18 months on loan at Rangers and Sunderland and with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, there was no obvious likelihood it was going to be extended beyond triggering the option that would mean he wasn’t simply able to walk away for nothing.





How different Diallo’s world looks now.



He has started 12 games since Ten Hag left, first under Ruud van Nistelrooy, then Ruben Amorim. He has scored eight goals, including a late winner at Manchester City, a late equaliser at Liverpool and now a 12-minute hat-trick in the closing stages of a home game against bottom club Southampton that was threatening to become a hugely embarrassing defeat.





He has also signed a new five-and-a-half-year-contract.



“[It is] maybe one of the best weeks in my life,” Diallo told TNT after scoring his first senior hat-trick.



“We believed until the end and are happy to win this game. We drew with Arsenal and Liverpool so the confidence was there.”





Diallo was speaking about United’s previous two results, which Amorim admitted before the game had come with a counter-attacking tactic United simply could not deploy at Old Trafford against a side that had won just once previously in the league, and were cut adrift at the bottom of the table.





Yet Amorim’s concerns were in danger of turning into a horrible reality as the clock ticked down on a performance as poor as any since he left Sporting to try and sort out the mess United has become. [BBC News]