EFFORTS FOR RE-ENGAGEMENT IN FRESH NEGOTIATIONS EMERGE AS THE NATION REMAINS HOPEFUL



By a KBN TV Reporter



A day after the family of the late former sixth Republican President halted the highly anticipated repatriation of his remains to Zambia, new efforts have emerged to try and salvage the situation, sources close to the negotiations have said.





“I can confirm that there are active efforts for re-engagement between the Government and the family for an amicable solution,” the source told KBN TV.





We remain hopeful and we think that there is room for a breakthrough, said the source on condition of anonymity but without giving further details.





Last night, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa issued a statement expressing Government’s commitment and willingness to further dialogue with the family.





According to the source, a team of negotiators are trying to carefully navigate a number of competing interests between the two parties to hopefully and prayerfully arrive at the way forward.





Sources could not however disclose when a statement would be issued to communicate the outcome of the fresh negotiations.





Yesterday, sources told KBN TV the family had made a firm decision to bury the remains of ECL in South Africa following major disagreements with the State over details of the funeral programme.