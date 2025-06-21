EFZ SADDENED BY DECISION TO BURY EDGAR LUNGU IN SOUTH AFRICA



THE Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia has expressed sadness over the decision by the Lungu family to bury former President Edgar Lungu in South Africa.





EFZ Executive Director Bishop Andrew Mwenda says the church offered guidance aimed at reaching a compromise, but neither the family nor government representatives accepted its recommendations.





Bishop Mwenda says the church remains committed to facilitating dialogue and will continue to engage both parties in the hope of resolving the impasse with a view for a reversal of the decision made by the Lungu family





He has appealed to Zambians to remain calm and respect established protocols while negotiations continue, although their counsel may be embraced or declined by those directly involved.





Meanwhile, Political Analyst Dr. Neo Simutanyi says the stalemate was as a result of government and the family’s failure to agree on the conditions at the expense of Zambians, to which government must have taken to the earlier compromise.





Yesterday, family to late former President Edgar Lungu announced that the former head of state will be buried in South Africa in accordance with the family’s wishes for a private ceremony.



PN